🛒 Hot Springs Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Hot Springs has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from auto care to beauty retail. Good mix of steady full-time work and seasonal roles to boost your income.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #261, 4019 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ potential and Type: Full-time, Mid-shift & Closing

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hot Springs, AR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Seasonal

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role: stocking shelves, setting displays, handling shipments, and keeping the store organized. Great if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings or varied shifts.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.