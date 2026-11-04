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🏥 Hot Springs AR Healthcare: Multiple Travel Therapy Roles
Hot Springs is busy with travel therapy gigs right now, especially for PTs and PTAs. If you’re up for a 13‑week adventure with solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,183/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)
- Pay: Approx. $2,183 per week
Travel PT role with a stable day schedule and a 13‑week contract. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing options, and more.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,208/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts)
- Pay: Approx. $2,208 per week
Outpatient PT contract with a strong weekly rate and standard 13‑week length. Good fit if you like outpatient work and want predictable hours.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant – $564/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5×8‑hr day shifts)
- Pay: Estimated $563.82 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)
PTA travel role with housing allowance, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision. Great if you want experience in a new setting with strong recruiter support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—agencies often have similar openings they can match you with.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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