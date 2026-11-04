🛒 Hot Springs Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With $17–$30/hr Pay

Hot Springs has some solid retail openings right now, especially with big national brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart (Neighborhood Market #5789 )

Walmart (Neighborhood Market ) Location: 1640 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Lead the front-end crew, help with returns and checkouts, and keep customers happy. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Live Better U tuition coverage for approved education.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1368 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$25/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Pick and pack online and fax orders, help members find what they need, and support membership sign-ups and upgrades. Includes access to Sam’s/Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, PTO) and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hot Springs, AR (in-store retail role)

(in-store retail role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team that handles shipment, stocking, price changes, and online order flow while driving sales and guest experience. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years of retail management, like fast-paced work, and don’t mind early mornings and weekends.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail spots like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.