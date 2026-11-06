Fat Joe Brings His Classics To NPR’s Tiny Desk

Source: NPR / Youtube

Fat Joe is brought his legendary catalog to NPR’s Tiny Desk for a performance fans won’t want to miss.

From his early Terror Squad days to the records that helped an era of New York Hip-Hop, Fat Joe has no shortage of hits to pull from. His Tiny Desk appearance gives longtime fans a chance to revisit those records.

The New York MC announced the episode on social media, and it officially dropped today. It’s another big moment for Joey, who has been having a strong year thanks to the success of his podcast with Jadakiss, The Joe & Jada Show.

He’s also been feeding his core fan base with new music. Back in August, Fat Joe released his album Organized Crime, featuring Pusha T, Yung Miami, Jadakiss, and several other artists. The project was a breath of fresh air and a reminder that Joey hasn’t lost a step when it comes to the bars.

Now, fans get to celebrate his decades-long rap career through the Tiny Desk series. With a catalog packed with classic, putting together the perfect setlist was no easy task, but he nailed it. From the Bronx to the NPR office, Fat Joe had plenty of hits to choose from.

Check out the full episode below: