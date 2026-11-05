Drumma Boy & Roscoe Dash Talk Diamond Records, Turn Up & ATL’s Future

Some conversations just feel different when two legends who helped shape a city’s sound sit across from each other. That’s exactly what happened when Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash joined DJ Holiday, trading stories about their decade-plus run in the industry and what’s still ahead.

From Diamond plaques to mentoring the next wave of artists, this is a conversation rooted in community — and it delivers plenty for anyone who’s followed Atlanta hip hop from the trap to the turn up.

What’s the story behind Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash’s new collaboration?

The chemistry between Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash didn’t happen by accident — it’s been building for years. “For me and him, like, it’s always been organic,” Drumma Boy said. “It’s always been automatic too, you know what I’m saying? It’s seamless when we putting the records together.”

That organic energy produced more than one song. “By the end of it, bro, we ended up having like some R&B records, tempo joints came with drums,” Drumma Boy explained. The new material connects to Drumma Boy & Friends’ upcoming “Welcome to My City Vol. 5,” with Roscoe Dash calling the partnership a long time coming: “You keep bumping into a person everywhere you see him… damn, we need to get back in.”

How did “No Hands” reach Diamond certification?

“No Hands,” produced by Drumma Boy and featuring Roscoe Dash, officially reached Diamond status — a milestone Drumma Boy admitted caught him off guard. “It went diamond recently, I think, like 2022, something like that,” he said. “When I found out, it was surprising. It was like, damn.”

TikTok played a real role in the record’s resurgence. “It started going viral like crazy on TikTok,” Drumma Boy said, adding, “TikTok definitely pushed it up a little bit, for sure. When you add on another billion or 2 billion streams, it’s just so fast.”

Roscoe Dash still performs the record in full every time. “It’s like a hip hop monument,” he said. “Nobody goes in and just alters a Mona Lisa.”

Is Roscoe Dash really the originator of “turn up” music?

According to both artists, yes. “Roscoe, you the originator of turn up,” Drumma Boy said. Roscoe Dash agreed without hesitation: “For sure. Overly all the way. Nobody else can’t take it.”

Why does mentoring young artists matter to Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash?

Both artists credited their own mentors for shaping their careers, and said it’s time to pay that forward. “The game that I got from my older brothers… I think that’s important,” Roscoe Dash said. “We gotta be here for our young men. Tap in and just got them.”

Drumma Boy echoed the sentiment, pointing to work with artists like Loose Cannon: “We putting hands on guys and just helping them elevate.”

What do Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash think about the current state of Atlanta hip hop?

“I think we healing as a whole,” Roscoe Dash said of the culture. Drumma Boy pointed to recent collaborative projects as proof: “I think it really got people in a room who hadn’t been around each other in a long time… just continue to build the bridges that we need to keep growing as a community.”

Who made Drumma Boy’s list of Atlanta’s top 5 trap producers?

When asked to name his top five Atlanta trap producers, Drumma Boy named: DJ Tune, Rico Wade, himself, Zaytoven (Funky Fingers), and Mike Will Made It. “I’m gonna throw my OGs on there,” he said, “which would be DJ Tune for sure… I got to throw in Rico Wade.”

What’s next for Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash?

Plenty. Beyond “Welcome to My City Vol. 5” and the joint project the two are building together, Roscoe Dash is working on a solo album with Drumma Boy executive producing. Both artists also confirmed the long-awaited “Birth the Trap” documentary is set for 2027. “Can’t wait, man,” Roscoe Dash said. “It’s definitely in there — took a whole day out of my day. Big production.”

Celebrating Atlanta’s Past, Present, and Future

Drumma Boy and Roscoe Dash’s conversation is a reminder that Atlanta hip hop’s story is still being written — by the same architects who built it. With new music, mentorship, and a documentary on the horizon, both artists are positioned to keep shaping the culture for years to come.