Halloween Fun in the Atlanta Area

Boo at the Zoo is free and includes trick or treating and themed entertainment. Check it out on October 26 and 27 from 9 am to 3 pm

Stone Mountain brings back Netherworld Haunted House this Halloween season; they’ll have escape games for the rest of the Halloween season!

Midtown Halloween Block Party is at Politan Row at Colony Square, Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 pm.

Teen Halloween at the Jungle will be at 1827 Lomita Rd SE on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Georgia Aquarium also has something going on to celebrate the season. Sips Under the Sea will be on Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 this year, from 7 pm to 10 pm on both days.