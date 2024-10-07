Open in App
    ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Has Been Rated The Worst Comic Book Film, Ever

    By O Mazariego,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyhMw_0vyZ91hr00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX9lM_0vyZ91hr00

    Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros.

    The Joker 2 hasn’t been in theaters for a full week yet and already it’s considered both a flop and an overall horrible movie, but is it the worst comic book movie of all time? Many people seem to feel so.

    According to Variety , Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux has become the lowest rated comic book film of all time with a “D” score. With disasters out there like Ghost Rider 2 , Madame Web and Morbius , that’s really saying something. Even before the $200 million flop hit theaters, reviews of the film were less than stellar with many panning the sequel as lame, uninspired and even unnecessary given the success of the first film, which earned a “B+” grade upon its release.

    Still, Warner Bros. studio saw fit to green light a sequel to the first film as audiences wanted more of Joaquin Phoenix’s iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime, but unfortunately, turning it into a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn but having most of it in a court room and prison didn’t play out well with moviegoers. Now, everyone hates what Phillips has done with a promising franchise.

    Variety reports:

    “Folie à Deux” hasn’t received as many positive reviews as the first movie. Variety‘s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review, “’Joker: Folie à Deux’” may be ambitious and superficially outrageous, but at heart it’s an overly cautious sequel. Phillips has made a movie in which Arthur really is just poor Arthur; he does nothing wrong and isn’t going to threaten anyone’s moral sensibilities. In fact, he actually blows the only good thing that ever happened to him — winning the love of Lee’s Harley Quinn — because he denies the Joker in himself. He’s now just a singing-and-dancing puppet clown living in his imagination. Is that entertainment? Audiences, I suspect, will still turn out in droves to see ‘Folie à Deux.’ But when it comes to bold mainstream filmmaking, it’s the scolds who are having the last laugh.”

    With a $40 million box office debut and more people slandering the film everyday, it’s safe to say that the film will end up a bust. Whether or not it’ll become a cult classic in coming years is anyone’s guess, but one things for certain, no one’s really f*cking with Joaquin Phoenix’s iteration of The Joker right now.

    What did y’all think of The Joker 2 ? Did you even see it? Let us know in the comments section below.

    The post ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Has Been Rated The Worst Comic Book Film, Ever appeared first on Hip-Hop Wired .

