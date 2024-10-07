Register to Win the VIP Experience with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie!

The Better Off Alone Tour featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie comes to the Coca Cola Roxy October 19 th and HOT 107.9 wants to give you a chance to meet A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie! Just register here for a chance to meet A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, along with exclusive merchandise and more! We will draw the winning name Thursday October 17 th so GOOD LUCK from Atlanta’s number one Hip-Hop station, HOT 107.9!