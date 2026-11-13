Source: Reach Media / other

Lil Rel Howery & Rotimi Talk Faith & Film on Morning Hustle

Lil Rel Howery and Rotimi stopped by the Morning Hustle to promote God With Us, a faith-based indie film that reimagines the birth of Jesus.







Written and directed by Jimmy Jenkins, God With Us places the story of Jesus’ birth in a 1990s urban neighborhood, with Black parents as Mary and Joseph. The cast described the film as the opposite of “corny” church cinema. The romance between Mary and Joseph has a Love Jones feel, built on real chemistry and relatable struggles. The film has only a three-day theatrical run because theaters are prioritizing big-budget holiday releases. A Premium Video on Demand release is planned.



Rotimi plays Walter Moon, a man carrying church hurt and trauma who doesn’t believe in God when the story begins. His arc follows a gradual return to faith. Lil Rel brings the humor as Gabe, an angel working to earn his wings. The D.C. premiere drew 4,000 attendees. Lil Rel admitted that watching the finished film gave him chills and brought him to tears.



Open up more Rotimi shared he gave up drinking and stopped scrolling social media. He said the change helps him “protect his eye gate” and avoid the “spirit of comparison.” He also served as executive producer for the first time, on both the film and its soundtrack. When it comes to his next album, he’s blending R&B, Afrobeats and sounds from across the diaspora. He described it as his most ambitious work yet.



Lil Rel also shared about his forthcoming deeply personal comedy special. The special tells his parents’ love story and pays tribute to his father who passed away in January.