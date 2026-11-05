Hemp Dealer Charged with Drug Dealing in Hancock County

INDIANAPOLIS — Felony drug charges have been filed in Hancock County against a local hemp dealer who runs a dispensary in Fountain Square.

The suspect spoke out against those charges a day after he was released from jail. He insists he’s being unfairly targeted and has done nothing wrong.

The investigation began when Indiana State Excise Police received a complaint and started conducting undercover buys at the Dapper Canna dispensary on Virginia Avenue last year.

Surveillance footage, recorded in late October, shows numerous Hancock County SWAT officers, State Excise Police and the Metro Drug Task Force raiding a farm in Hancock County.

Court records claim hundreds of marijuana plants were seized, leading to two felony counts of dealing marijuana against Adam King.

“The allegations are inherently untrue. If we are doing anything nefarious, we wouldn’t be raising our hands to say look at us,” said King.

King, who also runs the hemp dispensary in Fountain Square, showed us a license from the Indiana Seed Commissioner that allows him to legally grow and sell hemp. King said that’s all he was doing.

“We did nothing wrong. If they want to make more regulations, we’re going to follow that,” said King.

King claims police also raided his shop and cleared out his shelves.

Investigators claim samples taken from some of the undercover buys at the store included products with more THC than is legal, but King has not been charged with any crimes in Marion County.

“Federal law inhibits stopping the commerce of hemp. It is not illegal for patrons to purchase these products. These are federally legal products,” said King.

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While marijuana, both medical and recreational, remains illegal in Indiana, non-intoxicating hemp is not against the law.

That’s why King plans to file a civil lawsuit against the various law enforcement agencies involved in the raids on his business.

“We’re suing everybody involved,” said King. “I could stand here and bawl my eyes out about how I’ve been mistreated, but instead we’re going to handle business. They’re going to face this lawsuit.”

King said he spent nearly a week behind bars before being released on bond pending trial following an initial hearing on Wednesday.