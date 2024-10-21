Open in App
    Dame Dash Explains Appearance In R. Kelly’s “Fiesta (Remix)” Video While Dating Aaliyah

    By Tron Snow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfiyf_0wH9RoCX00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHksr_0wH9RoCX00

    Source: James Devaney / Getty / Dame Dash

    Dame Dash has become what he used to despise: a chatty patty. The former “cakeaholic” now explains why he was doing his iconic dice roll dance moves in R. Kelly’s “Fiesta (Remix)” video even though he dated the late singer, one of the disgraced musician’s victims, Aaliyah.

    The former CEO of Roc-A-Fella Records opened up about his appearance in the R. Kelly music video alongside his former business partner, JAY-Z , in a recent episode of his American Nu Network podcast on YouTube .

    During the episode, he answered a question from Baller Alert about his appearance in the R. Kelly/JAY-Z video despite famously dating Aaliyah and knowing her past with the jailed singer/songwriter.

    He reveals that he spoke with Aaliyah, expressing that he didn’t want to be in the videos, but she said she didn’t want to start any trouble.

    Per XXL :

    “When Jay was proceeding to still do business with R. Kelly, I went back and told Aaliyah, like, ‘Yo, they’re still doing projects. They got singles together. They are shooting videos. I don’t want to go to the videos. I don’t want to have any parts of it,” Dame says at the 38:55 mark of the video below. “And what she told me was that, ‘I don’t want to start any trouble that would probably trigger more attention on it. I just want to heal. I just want to leave this alone and get as far away from it as possible. I don’t want to hear about it. I’m really happy with our relationship in this moment and where it’s going. Just don’t be in any scene with him and don’t take any pictures with him.’”

    “So, you can ask anybody that was on the set,” he continues. “I stood in the trailer. When it came time to do the shoot, I did my shots with Jay or whoever. I was not in one scene with R. Kelly. And you never seen me in a picture with R. Kelly. At least after I met Aaliyah.”

    We see.

    In the episode, he also discussed Jaguar Wright’s outrageous claims about JAY-Z and more . If you have time to waste, you can’t watch the episode in its entirety below.

