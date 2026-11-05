📣 Horsham, PA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Horsham’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, especially for folks who love data, AI, and working with big-name clients. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Phenom

Phenom Location: Horsham, PA (on-site 5 days/week if you live within 50 miles; otherwise remote in the U.S.)

(on-site 5 days/week if you live within 50 miles; otherwise remote in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 base + variable pay

Help build Phenom’s public sector business from the ground up. This BDR role is more strategic than a typical high-volume outbound job—lots of research, working with federal/state agencies, tracking RFPs, and using AI tools daily to shape deals before they go to bid.

Employer: Phenom

Phenom Location: Horsham, PA (on-site 5 days/week if you live within 50 miles; otherwise remote)

(on-site 5 days/week if you live within 50 miles; otherwise remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$300,000+ OTE

Senior, client-facing role owning complex enterprise sales cycles with banks, insurers, and tech companies. You’ll diagnose high-impact talent problems for CHROs/CFOs, build financial models, and sell AI-powered talent solutions—ideal if you have 7+ years in HR consulting, TA leadership, RPO, or talent tech sales.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Horsham, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,515–$175,900 (plus incentives and full benefits)

Lead the marketing measurement strategy for U.S. Bank’s Payment & Card Services. You’ll set KPI frameworks, standardize data and reporting, and build dashboards that show how marketing drives cardmember growth and profit—great fit if you have 12+ years in marketing analytics and love building enterprise-wide measurement systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume this week—Horsham employers are clearly investing in high-impact sales and marketing talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.