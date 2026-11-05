🚌 Horseheads, NY Driving Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Routes

Horseheads has some strong options right now for drivers who like the open road and steady pay. If you’ve got experience and your own truck or van, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Horseheads, NY (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Equipment: Dry van, over-the-road

Dry van, over-the-road Notes: Passport required (runs into Canada)

Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and big live events. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked, plus fuel price protection and paid permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Horseheads, NY (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Equipment: Dry van, over-the-road

Dry van, over-the-road Notes: Passport required (runs into Canada)

Run solo while hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for touring shows and theater. You get all miles paid, a guaranteed minimum average of $3,500 per week worked, plus detention pay, fuel permits and taxes covered, tolls paid under dispatch, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Sentinel Force Couriers LLC

Location: Horseheads, NY

Pay: $400 per route / per day , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Contract, Independent Contractor

Schedule: Day shift, routes available 7 days a week

Use your own cargo or Sprinter van to run about 150-mile retail delivery routes that take around 8 hours and are mostly residential stops. You’ll need commercial auto insurance, valid registration, and clear photos of your van; as a contractor, you cover your own fuel and vehicle costs.

If one of these fits your experience and setup, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.