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📢 Hornell Intermediate School renovated for grades 2–6
📢 Hornell Intermediate School gets major upgrade
Hornell City School District has completed a big renovation and expansion of Hornell Intermediate School as part of its long‑range facilities plan.
The nearly 100‑year‑old building was updated to better serve grades 2–6 and to support the consolidation of elementary programs. Work included:
- Right-sized classrooms with new layouts and flooring repairs
- Collaborative breakout areas in hallways for small group work
- Building-wide updates to create a consistent look and feel
- Improvements to accessibility and ADA compliance
An old single-story wing was removed and replaced with a new two-story addition that:
- Adds more instructional and support space
- Includes new front offices
- Brings in more natural light with large windows
Outside, the project rebuilt parking and service areas, added new sidewalks, ramps, and accessible routes, created a reimagined entrance plaza, and built a new accessible playground and paved recreation area.
The work was done in collaboration with the District’s facilities committee, community members, school administrators, and board members to create a more welcoming, functional campus for students and staff.
More Info: Hornell City School District — Intermediate School...
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