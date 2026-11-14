📢 Hornell Intermediate School gets major upgrade

Hornell City School District has completed a big renovation and expansion of Hornell Intermediate School as part of its long‑range facilities plan.

The nearly 100‑year‑old building was updated to better serve grades 2–6 and to support the consolidation of elementary programs. Work included:

Right-sized classrooms with new layouts and flooring repairs

with new layouts and flooring repairs Collaborative breakout areas in hallways for small group work

in hallways for small group work Building-wide updates to create a consistent look and feel

Improvements to accessibility and ADA compliance

An old single-story wing was removed and replaced with a new two-story addition that:

Adds more instructional and support space

Includes new front offices

Brings in more natural light with large windows

Outside, the project rebuilt parking and service areas, added new sidewalks, ramps, and accessible routes, created a reimagined entrance plaza, and built a new accessible playground and paved recreation area.

The work was done in collaboration with the District’s facilities committee, community members, school administrators, and board members to create a more welcoming, functional campus for students and staff.