Horn Lake is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, and GXO Logistics is hiring across several roles. Good mix of hands-on forklift jobs and office-based support and training positions.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake, MS Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm )

, (Monday–Friday, ) Pay: Competitive pay + health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability (no exact rate listed)

Operate forklifts and order pickers, use a handheld scanner, and help load/unload trailers. Good fit if you’re certified on lift trucks, can handle physical work, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake, MS Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (Monday–Friday, 3:00pm–11:30pm )

, (Monday–Friday, ) Pay: Competitive pay + health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability (no exact rate listed)

More advanced forklift role on evenings, moving product, loading trailers, and using scanners with accuracy. Great if you’re already trained/certified on lift trucks and prefer later hours with potential overtime.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake, MS Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm )

, (Monday–Friday, ) Pay: Competitive pay + health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability (no exact rate listed)

Data-focused role where you track trends, build reports, and support leaders with supply chain insights. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 1+ year in supply chain, and strong Excel/Office skills.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake, MS Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm )

, (Monday–Friday, ) Pay: Competitive pay + health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability (no exact rate listed)

Lead training for warehouse operations, manage training records, and support quality and safety programs. Best for someone with 2+ years relevant experience, warehouse/inventory system knowledge, and some leadership background.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.