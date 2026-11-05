Veterans Day programs planned in Hopkinsville

Christian County residents have several ways to recognize Veterans Day, the holiday observed on Nov. 11 to mark the anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I.

On Saturday, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., needs volunteers to help place American flags at all of the headstones. Anyone interested in helping should arrive at the cemetery by 8 a.m. Additional information is available by calling 270-889-6106 (option 1).

Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins (in red cap) waves to parade members in the Veterans Honor Parade on Saturday, Nov. 8. 2025 in downtown Hopkinsville. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Also Saturday morning, Hopkinsville’s annual honor parade for veterans of military service starts at 10 a.m. downtown. The parade route is from the Memorial Building to the Christian County Justice Center. Read more about the parade here.

A Veterans Day program featuring Christian County High School’s choir, band and JROTC begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the CCHS Rotary Gym. Visitors should park in Lot D. Veterans and community members are invited to the school program.

“Student groups hope to honor veterans as a way to give back and say thank you to all those who live right here in our community,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “You’ll hear from our choirs, jazz band, and percussion ensemble, and the JROTC will present a flag ceremony and share a little about the history of Veterans Day.”

The official Veterans Day holiday is observed on Wednesday. Most local, state and federal offices are closed. Post offices are closed, although priority mail is still delivered. Many banks also close for the holiday.