Looking for a feline friend in Hopkinton, MA? These sweet cats at Baypath Humane Society are hoping for safe, loving homes and a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Steve is the handsome brown tabby half of a bonded brother pair, Steve & Bob. He’s the playful little adventurer of the duo, always ready to chase toys, climb the cat tree, and wrestle with his brother. He can be a bit shy at first, but he warms up and enjoys attention once he feels safe.

Steve and Bob are bonded and are looking for a forever home together. If you’re ready for double the kitten fun, these two could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Bob is the black-and-white brother in the Steve & Bob duo. He’s part of an adorable bonded pair who do everything together—playing, exploring, and then curling up to rest. Like Steve, he may need a little time to get to know new people, but he’s a loving kitten once he settles in.

Bob and Steve must be adopted together so they can keep growing up side by side.

👉 Meet Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Taro is a young black cat with a sweet but shy personality. He came to Baypath with Ube, and now he’s looking for his own quiet, patient home. Taro will do best in a home with a friendly, confident resident cat who can help him feel safe and show him that people can be trusted.

He’ll need time and gentle handling to come out of his shell, but he has a lot of love to give to the right family.

👉 Meet Taro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Ube is another shy, gentle young black cat who arrived with Taro. She’s also looking for a separate home with a kind, confident resident cat to help her feel secure. With patience, routine, and a calm environment, Ube can slowly build trust and blossom.

If you have a friendly cat at home and room in your heart for a quieter companion, Ube may be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Ube and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Baypath Humane Society at (508) 435-6938 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.