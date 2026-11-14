Looking for a dog in Hopkinton, MA? These adoptable pups are waiting for a family to love. All come through trusted local rescues and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Adoption fee: $500

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Teddy Graham is a friendly, active boy who loves people, toys, and treats. He’s very food-motivated and already knows how to sit, so he’s eager to keep learning with his new family. He came from a home with too many dogs and is still a newer arrival, but staff are already seeing what a sweet pup he is.

👉 Meet Graham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Adoption fee: $500

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Nilla is as sweet as her name. She’s a friendly, people-loving girl who enjoys attention, playtime, toys, and yummy treats. After being a mama to many puppies, it’s finally her turn to be the one who gets spoiled and cherished by a family of her own.

👉 Meet Nilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix (likely)

Australian Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix (likely) Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~35 lbs

~35 lbs Color: Black with White

Black with White Special needs: Blind since January of this year

Shelter: Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue Ltd (License #0042)

Adoption fee: $550

Sophie is a young, medium-sized herding mix who recently lost her sight and whose owner can no longer care for her. She’s currently in a foster home and doing well with her house manners. She is out of state now but will be transported to Massachusetts at no extra cost once adopted. The rescue notes that many of their dogs are adopted before they even arrive in MA.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby (about 10 months)

Baby (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~17 lbs

~17 lbs Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue Ltd (License #0042)

Adoption fee: $575

Phillip is a young Beagle mix with a big story for a little dog. He was hit by a car and then saved by a nurse at his school, who helped him get the care he needed. He may need a bit of physical therapy to finish strengthening his leg, but he has recovered well overall. Like Sophie, he’s currently out of state and will be transported to Massachusetts at no extra cost once adopted.

👉 Meet Phillip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large)

English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Shelter: Baypath Humane Society

Adoption fee: $500

Phone: (508) 435-6938

Big Bertha is a classic Bulldog couch potato with a huge heart. She loves snuggling with her people, lounging around, car rides, toys, yard time, and of course, treats. Her favorite thing is having her sides scratched—she’ll kick her little legs in pure joy. She’s affectionate, friendly, and happiest when she’s soaking up attention.

👉 Meet Big Bertha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hopkinton, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the shelters listed, share this with friends, or submit an application through the links above to help them find loving families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.