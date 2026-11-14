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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Special-Needs Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hopkinton
Looking for a dog in Hopkinton, MA? These adoptable pups are waiting for a family to love. All come through trusted local rescues and are ready for their next chapter.
Graham (Teddy Graham)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Baypath Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $500
- Phone: (508) 435-6938
Teddy Graham is a friendly, active boy who loves people, toys, and treats. He’s very food-motivated and already knows how to sit, so he’s eager to keep learning with his new family. He came from a home with too many dogs and is still a newer arrival, but staff are already seeing what a sweet pup he is.
👉 Meet Graham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nilla
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Baypath Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $500
- Phone: (508) 435-6938
Nilla is as sweet as her name. She’s a friendly, people-loving girl who enjoys attention, playtime, toys, and yummy treats. After being a mama to many puppies, it’s finally her turn to be the one who gets spoiled and cherished by a family of her own.
👉 Meet Nilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sophie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix (likely)
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~35 lbs
- Color: Black with White
- Special needs: Blind since January of this year
- Shelter: Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue Ltd (License #0042)
- Adoption fee: $550
Sophie is a young, medium-sized herding mix who recently lost her sight and whose owner can no longer care for her. She’s currently in a foster home and doing well with her house manners. She is out of state now but will be transported to Massachusetts at no extra cost once adopted. The rescue notes that many of their dogs are adopted before they even arrive in MA.
👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phillip
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (about 10 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~17 lbs
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue Ltd (License #0042)
- Adoption fee: $575
Phillip is a young Beagle mix with a big story for a little dog. He was hit by a car and then saved by a nurse at his school, who helped him get the care he needed. He may need a bit of physical therapy to finish strengthening his leg, but he has recovered well overall. Like Sophie, he’s currently out of state and will be transported to Massachusetts at no extra cost once adopted.
👉 Meet Phillip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Bertha
- Breed: English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Shelter: Baypath Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $500
- Phone: (508) 435-6938
Big Bertha is a classic Bulldog couch potato with a huge heart. She loves snuggling with her people, lounging around, car rides, toys, yard time, and of course, treats. Her favorite thing is having her sides scratched—she’ll kick her little legs in pure joy. She’s affectionate, friendly, and happiest when she’s soaking up attention.
👉 Meet Big Bertha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hopkinton, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the shelters listed, share this with friends, or submit an application through the links above to help them find loving families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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