Looking for a loyal friend in Hopkinsville, KY? These adoptable dogs at Christian County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.

👉 Meet Harvey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Hound mix

Bernese Mountain Dog / Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.

👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Listed as adult, described as 19-week-old puppy

Listed as adult, described as Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Personality: Very outgoing and friendly ; has done great with other dogs . Shelter notes he would likely do well in a home with kids .

Very ; has done . Shelter notes he would likely do well in a home with . Other notes: Found as a stray and brought to the shelter to find a forever family. The shelter does not know how he is with cats. As a young puppy, his potty training status is unknown.

👉 Meet Jameson/Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.

👉 Meet Moxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hopkinsville, consider stopping by Christian County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (270) 887-4175 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.