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🐶 Friendly Hopkinsville Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a loyal friend in Hopkinsville, KY? These adoptable dogs at Christian County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Harvey
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.
👉 Meet Harvey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spot
- Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.
👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jameson/Whiskey
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: Listed as adult, described as 19-week-old puppy
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Personality: Very outgoing and friendly; has done great with other dogs. Shelter notes he would likely do well in a home with kids.
- Other notes: Found as a stray and brought to the shelter to find a forever family. The shelter does not know how he is with cats. As a young puppy, his potty training status is unknown.
👉 Meet Jameson/Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moxy
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Notes: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1. Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases; strays have a wait list.
👉 Meet Moxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hopkinsville, consider stopping by Christian County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (270) 887-4175 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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