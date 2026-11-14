Hopkinsville retail is busy right now, with both full-time leaders and flexible seasonal roles hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy value-fashion store, support hiring and training, and keep sales and operations on track. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time (hourly + commission)

Compensation: $14.00/hr base, targeted $20.47/hr all-in with uncapped commission + bonuses

Lead a wireless store, coach a sales team, and own the store’s results in a fast-paced, commission-driven setting. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Short-term role for busy seasons, helping customers, running the register, and stocking shelves. Good if you want temporary hours, a 20% employee discount, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.