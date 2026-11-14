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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville retail is busy right now, with both full-time leaders and flexible seasonal roles hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy value-fashion store, support hiring and training, and keep sales and operations on track. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a clear path into store management.
Store Manager – Victra (Verizon Authorized Retailer)
- Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Type: Full-time (hourly + commission)
- Compensation: $14.00/hr base, targeted $20.47/hr all-in with uncapped commission + bonuses
Lead a wireless store, coach a sales team, and own the store’s results in a fast-paced, commission-driven setting. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Short-term role for busy seasons, helping customers, running the register, and stocking shelves. Good if you want temporary hours, a 20% employee discount, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.