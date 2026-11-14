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🐱 Friendly Hopkinsville Cats Waiting for Loving Homes
Hopkinsville has some sweet cats hoping for a cozy couch and a family to love them. All are at Christian County Animal Shelter and ready for visitors during open hours.
Jeremy
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75 (standard cat fee)
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Notes: Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases. Strays may have a wait list.
👉 Meet Jeremy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Norma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Notes: Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1.
👉 Meet Norma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gretta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Notes: All cats and kittens at this shelter are $75 unless otherwise noted.
👉 Meet Gretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Christian County Animal Shelter at (270) 887-4175 or stop by during open hours to visit these sweet kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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