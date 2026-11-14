Hopkinsville has some sweet cats hoping for a cozy couch and a family to love them. All are at Christian County Animal Shelter and ready for visitors during open hours.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75 (standard cat fee)

(standard cat fee) Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville, KY Notes: Adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases. Strays may have a wait list.

👉 Meet Jeremy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville, KY Notes: Shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4, closed for lunch 12:30–1.

👉 Meet Norma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville, KY Notes: All cats and kittens at this shelter are $75 unless otherwise noted.

👉 Meet Gretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Christian County Animal Shelter at (270) 887-4175 or stop by during open hours to visit these sweet kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.