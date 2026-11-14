Hopkinsville’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid manufacturing roles open right now.

Employer: Freudenberg Filtration Technologies LP

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies LP Location: Hopkinsville, KY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production line making filtration products that help keep air and liquids clean. You’ll run machines, guide the team on safety and quality, report line performance, and help train others. Comes with 401(k) match, health insurance, paid holidays, vacation, and performance bonus.

Employer: JTEKT Column Systems NA

JTEKT Column Systems NA Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running equipment that makes auto steering components. You’ll do quality checks, basic preventive maintenance, and help keep the line safe and clean. Good fit if you like teamwork, steady weekday hours, and mechanical work.

Employer: Toyota Boshoku America

Toyota Boshoku America Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled position supporting stamping operations by repairing and maintaining progressive and transfer dies. You’ll troubleshoot quality issues, use precision tools and grinders, read blueprints, and work closely with engineering. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.