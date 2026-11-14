Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Hopkinsville, KY? These adoptable dogs at Christian County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $110 (puppy rate)

(puppy rate) Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Grant is a young Lab mix pup, available on a first‑come, first‑served basis. The shelter updates their listings every two hours, so if you’re interested, it’s a good idea to call ahead and then head over during open hours.

👉 Meet Grant and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $110 (puppy rate)

(puppy rate) Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Griffin is another Lab mix puppy at the shelter, also adopted on a first‑come, first‑served basis for owner releases. If you’re thinking about a playful youngster, give the shelter a call and plan a visit.

👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115 (adult dog rate)

(adult dog rate) Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 887-4175

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Aurora is an adult Mastiff looking for a new start. Like the others, she’s listed through the shelter’s system, which updates every two hours. Call the shelter to ask about meeting her and where she is in the adoption process.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Visiting Christian County Animal Shelter

Address/City: Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville, KY Phone: (270) 887-4175

Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Closed for lunch: 12:30–1:00 p.m. daily

Adoption process: Dogs are $115 and puppies are $110 unless otherwise noted. Adoptions for owner releases are first come, first served; strays may have a wait list.

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call the shelter, then stop by during open hours to meet them in person. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Hopkinsville can also help these pups find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.