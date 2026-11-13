📅 Adult book club meets at Hopkinsville Brewing Co.

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Books at the Bar group is reading “This Is Not About Us” by Allegra Goodman this month.

The next meetup is Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at Hopkinsville Brewing Co., 102 E. Fifth St.

A limited number of copies of the book are available to check out at the HCCPL Front Desk.

Books at the Bar is a casual book discussion group for ages 18 and older. It’s low-pressure:

Didn’t finish the book? That’s okay.

Didn’t like it? Come say why.

Want to talk about a different book you loved (or hated)? They’re open to that too.

If you enjoy books, beer, and relaxed conversation with other adults, this is an easy way to plug into the local reading community.