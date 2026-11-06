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Hopkinsville

📢 YMCA hiring Director of Development & Partnerships in Hopkinsville

8 days ago
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📢 YMCA hiring Director of Development & Community Partnerships

The Hopkinsville Christian County Family YMCA is hiring a full-time Director of Development & Community Partnerships to join its leadership team.

The role focuses on:

  • Growing memberships
  • Building donor relationships
  • Expanding corporate partnerships and sponsorships

They’re looking for an outgoing, motivated relationship builder with experience in fundraising, sales, business development, or community outreach, and a passion for strengthening the community. The job includes some evening and weekend hours.

How to apply
Email your résumé and cover letter to: jobs@hopkinsvilleymca.org

This is a good fit if you enjoy networking, community work, and helping a local nonprofit grow its impact.

More Info: Hopkinsville Family YMCA – Director of Developmen...

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