📢 YMCA hiring Director of Development & Partnerships in Hopkinsville

📢 YMCA hiring Director of Development & Community Partnerships

The Hopkinsville Christian County Family YMCA is hiring a full-time Director of Development & Community Partnerships to join its leadership team.

The role focuses on:

Growing memberships

Building donor relationships

Expanding corporate partnerships and sponsorships

They’re looking for an outgoing, motivated relationship builder with experience in fundraising, sales, business development, or community outreach, and a passion for strengthening the community. The job includes some evening and weekend hours.

How to apply

Email your résumé and cover letter to: jobs@hopkinsvilleymca.org

This is a good fit if you enjoy networking, community work, and helping a local nonprofit grow its impact.