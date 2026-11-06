🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Hopkinsville, KY

Looking to add a kitten to your family in Hopkinsville? These adoptable babies at Christian County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.

All kittens listed here have an adoption fee of $75. The shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4:00 (closed 12:30–1:00 for lunch), and adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Cadence is a young Siamese kitten waiting at the shelter for her first real home. If you love the classic Siamese look and voice, she could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Cameron is a sweet Domestic Shorthair baby looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Cassie is another tiny Domestic Shorthair girl hoping someone will choose her and give her a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Charity is a baby Siamese who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in. If you’re a fan of this elegant breed, come meet her.

👉 Meet Charity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Colston is a young Domestic Shorthair boy who’s ready to leave the shelter and start life with his new family.

👉 Meet Colston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Connor is a male Siamese kitten who would love a family to call his own and a warm lap to curl up in.

👉 Meet Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Ghostly is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a fun, spooky-season name and a big future ahead of her in the right home.

👉 Meet Ghostly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Specter is another tiny Domestic Shorthair kitten with a Halloween-style name and a lot of love to give.

👉 Meet Specter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter

Christian County Animal Shelter Phone: (270) 887-4175

Wraith is a baby Domestic Shorthair who’s ready to trade the shelter for a forever home and a favorite window perch.

👉 Meet Wraith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Christian County Animal Shelter at (270) 887-4175 or stop by during open hours. Even if one has already been adopted, there may be other cats and kittens waiting.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.