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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Hopkinsville, KY
Looking to add a kitten to your family in Hopkinsville? These adoptable babies at Christian County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.
All kittens listed here have an adoption fee of $75. The shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30–4:00 (closed 12:30–1:00 for lunch), and adoptions are first come, first served for owner releases.
Cadence
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Cadence is a young Siamese kitten waiting at the shelter for her first real home. If you love the classic Siamese look and voice, she could be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cameron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Cameron is a sweet Domestic Shorthair baby looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cassie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Cassie is another tiny Domestic Shorthair girl hoping someone will choose her and give her a cozy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charity
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Charity is a baby Siamese who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in. If you’re a fan of this elegant breed, come meet her.
👉 Meet Charity and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colston
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Colston is a young Domestic Shorthair boy who’s ready to leave the shelter and start life with his new family.
👉 Meet Colston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Connor
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Connor is a male Siamese kitten who would love a family to call his own and a warm lap to curl up in.
👉 Meet Connor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghostly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Ghostly is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a fun, spooky-season name and a big future ahead of her in the right home.
👉 Meet Ghostly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Specter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Specter is another tiny Domestic Shorthair kitten with a Halloween-style name and a lot of love to give.
👉 Meet Specter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wraith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Christian County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (270) 887-4175
Wraith is a baby Domestic Shorthair who’s ready to trade the shelter for a forever home and a favorite window perch.
👉 Meet Wraith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Christian County Animal Shelter at (270) 887-4175 or stop by during open hours. Even if one has already been adopted, there may be other cats and kittens waiting.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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