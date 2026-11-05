🚚 Hopkinsville Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hopkinsville has some solid logistics roles right now, from big-box retail to global shipping. If you like keeping freight, trucks, and packages moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Hopkinsville, KY (690 Crenshaw Blvd, 42240)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22.60 – $26.10 per hour + annual/quarterly performance incentives and possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

You’ll help coordinate transportation and dispatch in a busy Walmart supply chain facility. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition and books for approved education programs.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Permanent, Part-Time Leadership (listed as Full-Time in feed)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 3:30pm–8:30pm (times may vary)

This is a hands-on supervisor role in UPS local sort operations, perfect if you want leadership experience in a Fortune Global 500 company. You’ll manage material and inventory needs, support maintenance scheduling, and use your analytical skills to keep routes and gateways running smoothly.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.