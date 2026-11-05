🎓 Several Education Jobs Open Now in Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville has a nice mix of school and university roles right now, from elementary classrooms to college-level science labs. If you’re into teaching or coaching, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Murray State University

Murray State University Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory and teach veterinary microbiology at the college level. This role blends hands-on lab work (including NGS, bioinformatics, and CRISPR-based diagnostics) with teaching, research, and publishing.

Employer: Christian County School District

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach a 2nd grade classroom and help young students build strong reading, writing, and math skills. You’ll need appropriate Kentucky teacher certification, plus required background and health checks.

Employer: Christian County School District

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the boys basketball program at the middle school level. Great fit if you have strong knowledge of basketball, meet KHSAA guidelines, and can pass the required criminal and health checks.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.