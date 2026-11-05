🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Jobs in Hopkinsville, KY (Full-Time)

Hopkinsville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Pregis

Pregis Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and support a single extrusion line making protective packaging products. You’ll do quality checks, basic measurements, SAP/ERP entries, and help with line start-ups, changeovers, and shutdowns. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of manufacturing experience, are organized, and like a clean, safety-focused plant.

Employer: JTEKT Column Systems North America

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Professional role in a Tier 1 automotive plant, working on APQP, PPAP, metrology, and supplier quality. You’ll support production, solve quality problems, and work with customers and internal teams. They offer medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement, and want someone with 2+ years automotive experience and familiarity with TS/IATF standards.

Employer: Altria – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company

Location: Hopkinsville, KY area

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a high-speed production plant, focused on running equipment, sanitation, and keeping lines clean and safe in a dusty environment. Expect lots of walking, bending, climbing, and some lifting (up to 40 lbs), plus operating forklifts and pallet trucks. You must be 18+, able to work all shifts, overtime, weekends, and holidays, and pass required assessments.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.