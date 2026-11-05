🏥 Hopkinsville, KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Hopkinsville, KY is steady, with options for both travel work and long‑term careers. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Travel / Internship , 13‑week contract, 3x12 day shifts , 36 hrs/week

, 13‑week contract, , Estimated pay: $1,579/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Travel PT role with strong weekly pay, housing options, and recruiter support so you can focus on patient care. Great fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full‑time, days/nights, weekdays & weekends

Long‑term care RN role in a team‑focused facility managed by an employer recognized as a 2026 Best Place to Work. Standout perks include free gas for a year, free healthcare plan for full‑time staff, tuition reimbursement, shift differentials, DailyPay, and fun extras like monthly giveaways.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Hopkinsville, KY (home visits in the community)

(home visits in the community) Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Serve Veterans in their homes as the primary mental health provider on the HBPC team. Role offers competitive federal pay, 37–50 days of paid time off per year, federal retirement and insurance, and eligibility for the Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment) if approved.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.