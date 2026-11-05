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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville has a nice mix of retail openings right now—from big box stores to a local eye doctor’s office. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Retail Sales – Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers with home improvement projects in departments like appliances, garden, tools, or décor. Comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and 10% associate discount.
Cashier – Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping with returns, self-checkout, and light stocking. Same Lowe’s perks: flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and 10% discount.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Plumbing
Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
Location: Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Full-time customer service role in the Plumbing department helping shoppers find the right parts and supplies. Includes health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and 10% discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.
Prestige Beauty Advisor
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work with makeup, skincare, and fragrance while helping guests pick products and doing demos and mini-makeovers. Great fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy sales, and want ongoing product training.
Retail Scan Associate (Hopkinsville, KY 42240)
Employer: ScanScape
Location: Hopkinsville, KY (local route)
Type: Permanent part-time
Salary: $15–$16/hour
Very low weekly hours (about 2–4 hours/week, plus extra project hours) scanning barcodes in grocery and other retail stores using an app. Good if you want independent work, flexible hours, paid travel time, sick time, and 401(k) with match.
Optical Retail Associate
Employer: Dr. Tracey Dexter
Location: Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Full-time, weekdays only
Salary: From $16.00/hour + bonuses
Small optical office, Monday–Friday, 8:30–5:00 (no nights or weekends). You’ll help patients choose frames, take measurements, adjust/repair glasses, and handle insurance. Includes PTO, eyewear discount, and a $200/month Health Reimbursement Account.
Assistant Manager I
Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
Location: 3129 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Type: Part-time Assistant Manager
Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, merchandising, cash handling, and supervising staff. Hands-on role that includes stocking, cleaning, and opening/closing, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Assistant Store Manager (Full-time) – Hopkinsville, KY
Employer: Hibbett | City Gear
Location: Hopkinsville Towne Center, Hopkinsville, KY
Type: Full-time
Hourly Pay: $12.65/hour
Help run an athletic footwear and apparel store—supervising staff, driving sales, merchandising, and customer service. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers keep hiring and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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