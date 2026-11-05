🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville has a nice mix of retail openings right now—from big box stores to a local eye doctor’s office. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with home improvement projects in departments like appliances, garden, tools, or décor. Comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping with returns, self-checkout, and light stocking. Same Lowe’s perks: flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and 10% discount.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time customer service role in the Plumbing department helping shoppers find the right parts and supplies. Includes health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and 10% discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with makeup, skincare, and fragrance while helping guests pick products and doing demos and mini-makeovers. Great fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy sales, and want ongoing product training.

Employer: ScanScape

Location: Hopkinsville, KY (local route)

Type: Permanent part-time

Salary: $15–$16/hour

Very low weekly hours (about 2–4 hours/week, plus extra project hours) scanning barcodes in grocery and other retail stores using an app. Good if you want independent work, flexible hours, paid travel time, sick time, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Dr. Tracey Dexter

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Salary: From $16.00/hour + bonuses

Small optical office, Monday–Friday, 8:30–5:00 (no nights or weekends). You’ll help patients choose frames, take measurements, adjust/repair glasses, and handle insurance. Includes PTO, eyewear discount, and a $200/month Health Reimbursement Account.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3129 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Type: Part-time Assistant Manager

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, merchandising, cash handling, and supervising staff. Hands-on role that includes stocking, cleaning, and opening/closing, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Hopkinsville Towne Center, Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $12.65/hour

Help run an athletic footwear and apparel store—supervising staff, driving sales, merchandising, and customer service. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers keep hiring and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.