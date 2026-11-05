🏗️ Hopkinsville, KY Engineering – Multiple Local & Contract Roles

Hopkinsville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with auto and life‑science manufacturers looking for hands-on problem solvers. If you like being close to the line and seeing your work in action, these are worth a look.

Employer: Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (for an international automotive parts manufacturer)

Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (for an international automotive parts manufacturer) Location: Near Hopkinsville, KY (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a recent Mechanical/Industrial/Electrical Engineering grad who wants to be on the plant floor improving production. You’ll work on Kaizen projects, PLC troubleshooting, and equipment efficiency, side by side with maintenance and production teams.

Employer: Toyoda Gosei Americas

Location: Hopkinsville, KY (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for someone with 3–5 years of electrical/controls experience who loves PLCs and automation. You’ll design and support control systems, program Omron/Allen-Bradley/Mitsubishi PLCs, manage projects for new part launches, and support maintenance to keep production running smoothly.

Employer: SARACA

Location: Hopkinsville, KY (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Great for engineers with 3–5 years in validation or equipment qualification in regulated industries. You’ll plan and execute IQ/OQ/PQ, write and review validation documents, handle deviations, and support FDA/cGMP compliance for manufacturing equipment.

Employer: Capgemini (via Tundra Technical Solutions)

(via Tundra Technical Solutions) Location: Hopkinsville, KY, US (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Contract (about 11 months)

Salary: $20.80–$32.51/hour, plus medical, dental, vision, retirement

If you know IQ/OQ/PQ in cGMP/FDA environments, this role is all about owning the full qualification lifecycle: writing and approving protocols, running tests, managing deviations, and creating quality summary reports. Good match if you like structured documentation and cross‑functional work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.