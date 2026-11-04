🍽️ Hopkinsville Food Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring Now

Hopkinsville has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, especially if you want flexible hours or night/early-morning shifts. Here are a few worth a quick look.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced sandwich shop role where you help run the restaurant day to day. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal and family discounts, training, advancement paths, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Whistle Stop Donuts

Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Early-morning job helping make donuts, with a 2:00 a.m. start time. Good fit if you like quiet hours, steady hands-on work, and an employee discount on the treats you help make.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.