Hopkins has some solid options right now if you like helping people and working with tech. A couple of these are with Best Buy, plus a higher-level customer service lead role with Digi International.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Hopkins, MN (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Part-time, project-based (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)

Salary: Not listed

This seasonal role is all about showing off Bose audio gear and helping shoppers find the right sound setup. Good fit if you love music, tech, and talking with people, and want a way to get your foot in the door at Best Buy.

Employer: Digi International

Digi International Location: Remote, preference for Hopkins, MN area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,500 – $96,500 base

Lead a team handling subscriptions, renewals, and SaaS customer support for a global IoT company. Great if you have 5+ years of customer service, know NetSuite or similar ERP, and want a role focused on process improvement, coaching, and metrics.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Hopkins, MN (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in header, but description notes part-time)

(listed as full-time in header, but description notes part-time) Salary: Not listed

Be the front-line face of Best Buy, helping customers pick the right tech, doing demos, and handling checkout and pickup orders. Good for anyone with at least 3 months of retail or fast-paced work who wants steady hours and a strong employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.