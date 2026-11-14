Hopkins is quietly turning into a solid tech hub, with banks, health plans, and network companies all hiring for high‑impact IT roles. If you’re in senior tech, risk, or analytics, there are several options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Hopkins, MN (in office 3+ days/week )

(in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Senior role owning design, implementation, and support of large enterprise FC storage environments (EMC Symmetrix, Cisco/Brocade). Good fit if you have 5+ years in storage architecture/admin, strong scripting (shell/Perl, SQL), and are comfortable with 24/7 on-call plus a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Hopkins, MN (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Risk and audit‑focused role covering Technology, InfoSec, and AI/Data. You’ll vet tech risks, challenge audit issues, and present findings to senior leaders, so it’s ideal if you have 6+ years in tech risk/audit, can translate complex tech into clear risk statements, and like cross‑team work across all three lines of defense.

Employer: VIAVI Solutions

Location: Hopkins, MN ( 100% on-site )

( ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead‑level C/C++ engineer role on a big‑data network observability platform handling 100B+ records/day. Great if you have 7+ years experience, love performance tuning, distributed systems, and mentoring, and want daily in‑person collaboration with real‑world network and security data.

Employer: Medica

Location: Minnetonka, MN (easy commute from Hopkins; 3 days/week onsite )

(easy commute from Hopkins; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,700 – $134,900 (typical hire: $78,700 – $118,020)

Senior business/IT analyst role supporting commercial sales—mapping workflows, improving processes, and turning data into decisions. Best for folks with 5+ years in business analysis or sales ops (healthcare/insurance a plus) and tools like Salesforce, Visio, SharePoint.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and next steps, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.