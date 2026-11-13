Hopkins is a solid spot right now for marketing and sales pros, with food brands and tech companies both hiring for growth roles. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Sovos

Sovos Location: Hopkins, MN (Full-time, US-based)

(Full-time, US-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for new clients, booking qualified meetings and building pipeline for the sales team. Good fit if you like outreach, are curious about tech/AI, and want clear growth paths plus structured training and tools.

Employer: CJ Schwan’s

Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$154,000 + ~20% annual bonus eligibility

Lead national campaigns for brands like Red Baron®, Edwards®, Freschetta® and Tony’s® across paid media, influencers, and owned channels. Great for a CPG marketer who enjoys big-brand storytelling, managing agencies, and owning strategy and budget.

Employer: CJ Schwan’s

Location: Hopkins, MN (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$154,000 + ~15% annual bonus eligibility

Own key consumer research areas and turn data into clear recommendations for leadership. Ideal if you love market research, segmentations, and presenting insights that shape product and marketing decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here are open to people who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.