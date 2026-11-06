🤝 Hopkins Community & Social Services Jobs, Several $55K–$66K+ Roles

Hopkins has some strong openings right now if you like helping people, especially around housing stability and in‑home support. These roles are all full-time and focused on making life better for neighbors in our community.

Employer: Accra

Accra Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help people with disabilities and older adults get the in-home services they need. You’ll coordinate 245D services, support families and staff, and stay on top of state rules while working for Accra, which offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and professional development.

Employer: Volunteers of America Minnesota & Wisconsin

Location: Vista 44 – Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm)

Salary: $48,000–$55,000/year

Support families moving from homelessness or housing insecurity into stable housing. You’ll do housing case management, connect families to community resources, lead groups and workshops, and help build a safe, inclusive community. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, and training/education programs.

Employer: Vail Place, Inc. (Vail Communities)

Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $56,000+/year, based on experience

Work directly with adults experiencing homelessness and serious mental illness to find and keep housing. You’ll help with housing searches, applications, showings, and education on tenant rights and budgeting, all within a collaborative, mission-driven, hybrid-work environment with strong PTO and benefits.

Employer: Vail Place, Inc. (Vail Communities)

Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $66,000+/year, based on experience

Lead a small housing-focused team while still doing hands-on case management with unhoused adults. You’ll oversee program operations, supervise one case manager, and drive quality and outcomes, with the same robust benefits, PTO, and flexible hybrid model Vail is known for.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.