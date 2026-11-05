🛒 Hopkins, MN Retail & Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hopkins has a nice mix of customer service roles right now, from beauty counters to corporate offices. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: Hopkins, MN (or Marshall HQ)

(or Marshall HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$99,000/year + ~10% bonus

Senior-level role handling order management for big food brands like Red Baron® and Freschetta®. Good fit if you have 5+ years of customer service or supply chain experience and want strong pay, benefits, and cross-team work with Sales, Supply Chain, and Transportation.

Employer: Macy's

Location: Hopkins, MN (Ridgedale)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive retail pay + incentives)

Front-line beauty role helping customers with skincare and makeup at the Clinique counter. Great if you love beauty, have 1+ year of sales or customer service, and want commission potential, discounts, benefits, and steady hours (including weekends/holidays).

Employer: Circle K

Location: Hopkins, MN (Hopkins Crossroads/Minnetonka)

Type: Part-time (flexible shifts; listing marked full-time but notes part-time)

(flexible shifts; listing marked full-time but notes part-time) Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour + weekly bonus potential

Convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, weekly pay, benefits options, and room to grow in a large company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.