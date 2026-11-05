🧑‍💼 Multiple $95K–$220K+ HR Leadership Roles in Hopkins, MN

Hopkins is a quiet hotspot right now for senior HR pros, with several employers hiring for high-impact leadership roles. If you’re ready to shape people strategy (and earn well into six figures), these are worth a look.

Employer: Vivie

Vivie Location: Hopkins, MN (Corporate division)

(Corporate division) Type: Full-time, salary exempt

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Lead benefits, leave, compensation, safety, and HR operations while managing a small team and key vendors. This role is ideal if you like building efficient, compliant HR processes and want strong perks like employer-matched retirement, comprehensive health benefits, generous PTO, and career development support.

Employer: Michael Foods

Location: Hopkins, MN (Corporate HQ at Excelsior Crossing)

(Corporate HQ at Excelsior Crossing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,592–$219,091/year

Senior enterprise role leading employee relations, investigations, leadership development, and large-scale HR transformation. You’ll partner with executives, shape talent strategy across corporate and multi-site operations, and drive culture and engagement for a major food manufacturer.

Employer: Medica

Location: Hopkins/Minnetonka, MN (onsite ~3 days/week)

(onsite ~3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Typical hiring range: $130,300–$195,510/year (full grade up to $223,400)

Own enterprise-wide compensation strategy, including job architecture, salary structures, and executive/board compensation. Great fit if you’re a data-driven comp leader who enjoys building systems, leading a team, and partnering closely with HR, Finance, and Legal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; senior HR roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.