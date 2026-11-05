📣 Hopkins, MN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $70K+

Hopkins has a nice mix of agency, tech, and brand‑side roles right now. If you’re into sales or marketing, there are a few solid options to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a big portfolio of well-known dairy brands while you manage projects, track marketing budgets, and dig into sales and consumer data. Great fit if you have 2+ years in marketing/analytics, love Excel, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: NorthWing Digital

NorthWing Digital Location: Hopkins, MN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year

Lead SEO strategy for multiple clients at a digital agency that focuses on data-driven growth. You’ll own keyword research, technical SEO, reporting, and work closely with designers and developers—ideal if you’re strong with Google Analytics/Search Console and want an in-person, collaborative team.

Employer: Sovos Latinoamérica (Sovos)

Location: Hopkins, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for companies that need Sovos’ tax compliance tech, generating qualified meetings and building pipeline with AI-supported tools. Good for someone early in a sales/business development career who likes outreach, hitting goals, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.