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Hopkins County
📅 Nov. 17, 2026 meeting on Hopkins Co. ambulance service
2 days ago
📅 Public Safety Committee meeting on ambulance service
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court Public Safety Committee will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CST.
Location: Hopkins County Government Center
56 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431
This is a restricted agenda meeting. The only listed discussion item is:
- Ambulance Service
Residents who are interested in ambulance service in Hopkins County can attend this public meeting in person at the Government Center at the scheduled time.
More Info: Hopkins County Fiscal Court Public Safety Committe...
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