📅 Public Safety Committee meeting on ambulance service

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court Public Safety Committee will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Location: Hopkins County Government Center

56 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431

This is a restricted agenda meeting. The only listed discussion item is:

Ambulance Service

Residents who are interested in ambulance service in Hopkins County can attend this public meeting in person at the Government Center at the scheduled time.