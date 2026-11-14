⚠️ County meeting on water-use moratorium & development Nov. 17

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10 a.m. CST at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 N. Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.

On the agenda:

Routine reports from the County Attorney, Clerk, Sheriff, Jailer, Treasurer , and departments

, and departments Approval of November 3, 2026 meeting minutes

meeting minutes Review of county finances, including total claims of $291,040.76 across several funds

across several funds Resolution 2026-15 – establishing a moratorium on new high‑water consumption businesses

– establishing a Resolution 2026-16 – authorizing economic site development

– authorizing Items on pauper burial and a longevity certificate

and a Comments from Citizens

The next regular Fiscal Court meeting is set for Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at the same location.