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Madisonville
⚠️ Fiscal Court to weigh water-use moratorium Nov. 17
2 days ago
⚠️ County meeting on water-use moratorium & development Nov. 17
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10 a.m. CST at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 N. Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
On the agenda:
- Routine reports from the County Attorney, Clerk, Sheriff, Jailer, Treasurer, and departments
- Approval of November 3, 2026 meeting minutes
- Review of county finances, including total claims of $291,040.76 across several funds
- Resolution 2026-15 – establishing a moratorium on new high‑water consumption businesses
- Resolution 2026-16 – authorizing economic site development
- Items on pauper burial and a longevity certificate
- Comments from Citizens
The next regular Fiscal Court meeting is set for Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at the same location.
More Info: Hopkins County Fiscal Court Regular Meeting Novemb...
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