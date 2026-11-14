⚠️ Special county meeting on data center moratorium Nov. 17

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court Legislative, New Projects, and Special Services Committee is holding a special called meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. CST.

• Topic: Discussion of a Data Center Moratorium (this is the only agenda item) • Location: Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431 • Committee Chair: Buddy Cardwell

The meeting is open to the public. If you’re interested in how the county may handle data center development, you can attend and listen to the discussion.