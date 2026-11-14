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⚠️ Nov. 17 special county meeting on data center moratorium
⚠️ Special county meeting on data center moratorium Nov. 17
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court Legislative, New Projects, and Special Services Committee is holding a special called meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. CST.
• Topic: Discussion of a Data Center Moratorium (this is the only agenda item) • Location: Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431 • Committee Chair: Buddy Cardwell
The meeting is open to the public. If you’re interested in how the county may handle data center development, you can attend and listen to the discussion.
More Info: Hopkins County Fiscal Court Legislative, New Proje...
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