Hopewell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for RNs. If you’re ready to grow your skills or step into leadership, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TriCities Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

TriCities Hospital (HCA Healthcare) Location: Hopewell, VA

Salary: $32.14 – $48.20/hour (typical hire below midpoint)

Type: Full-time

This year-long HCA Healthcare Residency Program helps new nurses move from school to practice with advanced clinical training, monthly classes, preceptorship, and mentoring in behavioral health. Great fit if you’re a new RN (or grad nurse) who wants strong support, flexible start dates, and big-system benefits while you build confidence in psych/behavioral health.

Employer: TriCities Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

TriCities Hospital (HCA Healthcare) Location: Hopewell, VA

Salary: $32.14 – $48.20/hour (typical hire below midpoint)

Type: Full-time

Another track in the HCA Healthcare Residency Program, this one focuses on med-surg and ortho. You’ll get structured training, simulations, and a dedicated preceptor while you learn to manage post-op and complex medical patients. Ideal if you want a strong general nursing foundation and access to tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) match, and broad benefits.

Employer: Commonwealth Care of Roanoke

Location: Hopewell, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (every other weekend)

Lead the team as the RN Weekend Supervisor in a long-term care setting, guiding floor nurses and CNAs and handling key clinical decisions. This role is great if you have LTC/SNF leadership experience, want weekdays free, and like being the point person for resident care, compliance, and staff support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shifts, units, benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.