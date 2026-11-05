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Hopewell
📅 Nov 9: Public meeting on Hopewell superintendent search
4 days ago
📅 Special Hopewell School Board meeting on superintendent search
The Hopewell City Public School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
Location: School Board Office
103 N. 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
This meeting is to continue the Superintendent Search Process. Representatives from BWP Associates, the superintendent search firm, will:
- Present the Community Engagement Report
- Share a draft Superintendent Leadership Profile for the Board to review and consider
The meeting is open to the public, so residents can attend and listen to the discussion.
If you have questions, you can contact the School Board Clerk, Michelle Ingam.
More Info: Calendar • HOPEWELL CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
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