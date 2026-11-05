📅 Nov 9: Public meeting on Hopewell superintendent search

📅 Special Hopewell School Board meeting on superintendent search

The Hopewell City Public School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Location: School Board Office

103 N. 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860

This meeting is to continue the Superintendent Search Process. Representatives from BWP Associates, the superintendent search firm, will:

Present the Community Engagement Report

Share a draft Superintendent Leadership Profile for the Board to review and consider

The meeting is open to the public, so residents can attend and listen to the discussion.

If you have questions, you can contact the School Board Clerk, Michelle Ingam.