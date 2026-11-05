👔 Hopewell, VA: Multiple $95K+ Leadership Roles in Industry

Hopewell’s industrial plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got leadership experience in manufacturing, power, or maintenance, there are some strong management roles open right now.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Hopewell, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,375 – $160,625 (range listed for certain states; actual pay depends on skills, experience, and location)

Lead the link between Production and Maintenance for the mill’s power and recovery area. You’ll manage maintenance backlogs, plan and schedule shutdowns, drive safety, and support major problem-solving and capital projects. Strong mill operations background and comfort with tools like JDE, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project are key.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Prince George, VA (near Hopewell; initially on-site near a Siemens partner facility)

(near Hopewell; initially on-site near a Siemens partner facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,961 – $193,647

Own complex contract manufacturing projects from start to finish in the power distribution space. You’ll coordinate engineering, operations, supply chain, and a contract manufacturer, manage schedules and costs, and may transition to a remote role after the initial 3–4 year project. Requires a bachelor’s degree, solid power distribution experience, and PMP within 1 year.

Employer: Ashland Specialty Ingredients

Location: Hopewell, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to leader for plant turnarounds and outages, owning the full process from scope and planning to execution, cost control, and lessons learned. This role is highly visible, working across Operations, Maintenance, Engineering, EHS, Supply Chain, and contractors, ideal for someone with 5–10 years in manufacturing and strong outage experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.