🏛️ Hopedale Hearing on National Grid/Verizon Pole Move Nov 23

📅 The Hopedale Select Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. about a utility pole request from National Grid and Verizon.

The hearing will take place in the Draper Room, Hopedale Town Hall, 54 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA. The companies are asking for approval to install and/or move one jointly owned utility pole (P_15-50) at the intersection of Freedom Street and Chapel Street. The new pole would be set about 67 feet southeast of existing pole P-16.

They are also asking for permission to place and maintain underground laterals, cables, and wires in the nearby public streets so they can connect the new pole to other poles and to buildings, as shown on an attached plan.

Anyone from the public who wants to speak or ask questions may join in person or remotely by Zoom. The Zoom login details will be listed on the November 23, 2026 Select Board agenda, which the Town plans to post on its website by the afternoon of Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The notice was issued by Interim Town Administrator Eugene N. Phillips and filed by Lisa M. Pedroli at 2:04 p.m. on November 5, 2026.