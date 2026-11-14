Hope’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for key front-line roles. If you like staying busy, talking to people, and keeping stores running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Hope, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Lead the store when managers are out: open/close, handle cash, help with inventory, and keep the floor looking good. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership/key holder experience and want steady hours with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Hope, AR

Type: Part-time (benefits with a 30-hour week)

(benefits with a 30-hour week) Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Same core duties as the full-time role—store keys, customer service, cash handling, and helping run the floor—but with more flexible hours. Great if you want leadership experience and benefits without a full 40-hour schedule.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Primary Area: Sheridan, AR (route includes Hope, AR as a secondary location)

(route includes as a secondary location) Type: Full-time, Field Sales/Merchandising

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

You’ll stock and merchandise snacks like Oreo and Ritz across several grocery stores, using your own car (mileage paid). Good for early risers who don’t mind physical work, driving between stores, and working mostly on their own.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.