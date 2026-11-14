Hoover’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from human clinics to animal hospitals. If you like caring for people or pets, there are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Premise Health

Premise Health Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Part-time (18 hrs/week) – Thu & Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM , Sat 7:00 AM–11:00 AM

– Thu & Fri , Sat Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a workplace health center, caring for employees and their families. You’ll take vitals, give injections, run basic tests, help at the front desk, and keep rooms and records in shape. National Medical Assistant certification (or accredited MA program) and Basic Life Support are required.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Children’s South, Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift – Mon–Fri 5:30 AM–2:00 PM , 8-hour shifts

– Mon–Fri , 8-hour shifts Salary: Not listed

Support kids and families in an outpatient surgery center with 6 ORs. You’ll help with non-technical patient care, collect specimens, stock supplies, and handle basic clerical work while working across Pre-Op, OR, and PACU. High school diploma and Basic Life Support are required; 1 year of experience is preferred.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Oak View Animal Hospital

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Part-time (flexible, includes some weekends/holidays)

(flexible, includes some weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Join a long-established, award-winning small animal hospital. You’ll care for boarding and daycare pets, keep kennels and grounds clean, watch for health changes, and help with food and supply inventory. Great fit if you love animals, can lift 50+ lbs, and like a fast-paced, hands-on job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare and vet clinics in Hoover are hiring often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.