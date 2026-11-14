Hoover’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy, pipelines, and smart building systems. If you’re technical and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LJA (Gonzalez Strength & Associates, an LJA Company)

LJA (Gonzalez Strength & Associates, an LJA Company) Location: Hoover, AL (managing Florida Survey department)

(managing Florida Survey department) Type: Full-time

Lead survey work for oil and gas pipeline projects while managing project managers, survey techs, and support staff. This role is ideal if you’re a Professional Licensed Surveyor with 15+ years’ experience and want leadership, client-facing work, and the perks of a 100% employee-owned firm (ESOP, strong PTO, and career growth support).

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$42/hour + competitive benefits

Design hardware and program software for HVAC control systems in places like data centers, hospitals, and advanced manufacturing. Good fit if you have experience installing or commissioning control systems, strong computer skills, and a background in mechanical, electrical, or control systems (engineering degree preferred but not required).

Employer: LJA Energy

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level engineering role where you’ll design equipment, piping, and systems for the oil and gas industry using engineering software and tools. Great for recent grads with a BS in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, especially if you have up to a year of oil and gas experience and want strong mentoring, training, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles open too. Don’t wait too long; good technical jobs in Hoover tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.